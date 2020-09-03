Should You Pick A Tundra TRD Over A Raptor?

Ford has its own stage in the showroom and with its historic reputation, many of us tend to overlook other equally high-grade vehicles that are available.

Sure, Ford is inexplicably immaculate and the designs of their trucks are creative, other off-road models might have borrowed some influence from the giant.

Nonetheless they don’t stand far behind productions of Ford like Ford Raptors. The Toyota Tacoma, in comparison to Ford, carries all the instruments need to make an ultimate off-road beast. A monstrous build that’s always ready to fulfill your adventurous challenges, this Japanese manufactured off-road truck can overtake Ford Raptor in many aspects.



User Comments

Dexter1

Why would anyone pick a TuRD over a Raptor?

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 12:00:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

Raptors rule!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 12:07:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

deaHelkcunK

The Toyota is completely outclassed by the Raptor. Apart from one being an ancient design, they aren't even in the same market segment. I'm not sure 009 is thinking clearly. Quarantine?

deaHelkcunK (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 4:38:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

