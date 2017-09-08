Sierra Club Pitches A Fit Over Oklahoma's $100 EV Fee

Oklahoma's bid to help close a budget shortfall with a new $100 fee on electric vehicles drew a court challenge from the Sierra Club, which argues the state didn't follow the correct procedures for enacting a tax or properly measure the benefits of having those cars on the road.

Under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin in May, hybrid vehicle owners would also face a $30 registration fee, but gasoline and diesel engines didn't get hit with a new levy. On Tuesday, the state's Supreme Court heard arguments in a separate lawsuit filed in June to block the measure.



