Silver Lining: Mandatory Lockdown Has Cleared Los Angeles Haze, Other Cities See Pollution Drop

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:08:05 PM

1 user comments | Views : 530 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Dolphins have returned to Venice, Los Angeles’ trademark haze is gone, deer are wandering Japanese cities, and traffic, especially along traditionally packed commuter corridors, has all but disappeared.

Mother Nature is making the best of our collective nightmares as the self-isolation necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic has observably reduced human pollution to historic levels. 

The viral outbreak began affecting the world’s pollution levels after a number of major cities and countries went on lockdown. China’s notoriously smog-filled municipalities, the first to be quarantined, saw an immediate clearing with the results visible from NASA’s Earth Observatory satellites. Italy’s country-wide lockdown has produced similar results as the normally jam-packed, bumper-to-bumper ancient streets lit up green like the Northern Lights.



Read Article


Silver Lining: Mandatory Lockdown Has Cleared Los Angeles Haze, Other Cities See Pollution Drop

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Oh lordy!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2020 12:21:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]