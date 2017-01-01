Snow Season Is HERE! What Are Your FAVORITE Crossovers, SUVs And Trucks? Which Is BEST In The White Stuff?

Agent00R submitted on 1/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:39:05 PM

1 user comments | Views : 634 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Shall I state the obvious? Today is January 1 and not only does that mean many have mentally hit the reset button, but snow season is here in a big way.

In the New York Tri-State region we've received a couple small storms but once we enter January it tends to be an all-new ball game.

That said, Agent 001 and I were wondering: What are YOUR favorite crossovers, sport-utility vehicles and trucks?

In addition, WHICH do you think are BEST in the snow?

As you may expect we know that our audience, the tastemakers, really have a handle on the best products on the street. While I could start sharing my thoughts right now, I'd rather wait until the comments open up.

So, what say you, Spies?



Snow Season Is HERE! What Are Your FAVORITE Crossovers, SUVs And Trucks? Which Is BEST In The White Stuff?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

I can tell you my favorite, but I can't tell you what's "best". That's for you to decide, based on what you like and value.

I'm loving my late first gen Audi Q5 with 3.0L V6 diesel. Drives beautifully. Very car-like, inside and out. It's the best-selling vehicle in its class (luxury midsized SUV, with >1.5M copies sold), though I didn't know that when I got it. I LOVE the look, inside and out! With over 24,000 miles of combined city/highway driving, I have a lifetime 36.8 MPG US. My best tank ever was during a drip to Florida, where I got a true (alost) 52 MPG US. Mind you, great fuel economy comes from driving it gently. Hammer it and you get 0-60 MPH of about 6.4 sec.

As for the snow, this is my first AWD, first Quattro, first Audi, first SUV, first diesel. It's awesome in the snow, assuming you have 4 good snow tires. All-season tires suck in snow. In corners, it goes where you point it, and drifts predictably if you push it beyond traction limits. Turn the traction-control gadgets off and it becomes a rally car in snow. Loads of fun. Very controllable.

In the winter of 2015/16, I took it out during the year's heaviest snowfall. Nothing stopped it, including stopping on a knee-high plow berm (4 lanes to 1 side), and then easily crawling out. Transition from plowed to overplowed (3 lanes of snow onto mine) road at 35mph was uneventful.

I also love not bottoming out on speed-bumps and curbs ever since I switched from a sports car to an SUV. I can't say enough good stuff about it :-)

And yeah, I know there are all sorts of wonderful vehicles out there. I just love my car :-)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2017 11:54:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]