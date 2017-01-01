Snow Season Is HERE! What Are Your FAVORITE Crossovers, SUVs And Trucks? Which Is BEST In The White Stuff?

Shall I state the obvious? Today is January 1 and not only does that mean many have mentally hit the reset button, but snow season is here in a big way. In the New York Tri-State region we've received a couple small storms but once we enter January it tends to be an all-new ball game.



That said, Agent 001 and I were wondering: What are YOUR favorite crossovers, sport-utility vehicles and trucks?



In addition, WHICH do you think are BEST in the snow?



As you may expect we know that our audience, the tastemakers, really have a handle on the best products on the street. While I could start sharing my thoughts right now, I'd rather wait until the comments open up.



So, what say you, Spies?





