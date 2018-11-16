Snow Storm GRINDS New York Tri-state Region To A HALT — Who's To BLAME?

Agent00R submitted on 11/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:09 PM

6 user comments | Views : 734 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.fox5ny.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yesterday evening's commute home was brutal.

And, no, I am not using hyperbole.

While I know we have some New Yorkers here on AutoSpies, I know the majority of our users aren't from the area. Simply put, a Nor'easter paid us a visit before Thanksgiving to dump snow on us. This is sort of a rare happening.

Originally forecast to drop less than an inch across most of the Tri-state region, the storm wound up changing its intensity and hung out a bit longer. Most of the area received six inches of powder, and a mixture of rain and sleet.

For whatever reason, the clean up crews got out late and folks left work early to try to avoid hell. Well, that's just what they received.

The major arteries that the New York area rely on were, for the most part, completely unkempt. And, full of gridlock. In New Jersey, alone, there were a reported, 1,000 vehicular accidents and 1,900 motorist aide requests.

The New Jersey governor, Phil Murphy, responded the blame rests on the forecasters. New York City's Mayor, Bill De Blasio, said the city was caught off guard.

I spent four and a half hours getting home last night in what should have taken no longer than 45 minutes. A friend spent nine hours in what is typically a one and a half hour commute. The record I've heard so far — via local radio station, 1010 WINS — is 14 hours. A local school district in New Jersey — West Orange — had more than 300 students spend the night at the middle school.

All that said, whose head should roll, Spies? Who gets the blame for this gross mismangement across the New York metro area?


Drivers were stranded for hours, mass transit was a mess and stranded elementary students were forced to spend the night at schools. New Jersey's first snowstorm of the season was a disaster and the state's response left them seething.

But Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy wasn't taking the blame. He blamed weather forecasters after the storm dropped more than a half a foot of snow in some areas.

On Thursday, after spending the day touting his accomplishments at a convention in Atlantic City, Murphy took to social media, releasing a video in his tie-less suit, saying forecasters had gotten the storm wrong...

Read Article


Snow Storm GRINDS New York Tri-state Region To A HALT — Who's To BLAME?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

No point in playing the blame game. Keep your tank full -3/4 full consistently. Have blanket, shovel, food in the car and a heat source (candle). Get a 4-arm tire iron and be fit enough to change a tire on your car (know where the jack is and how to use it). Have snow tires on your car. Drive with extra caution. Wash your car once a week to keep grime off of it and so you can see out. In winter driving people get delayed, people get hurt and people die. Don't let it happen to you.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 7:52:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

#CustomerServiceMessageFromYourNeighborToTheNorth

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 8:55:09 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Trump.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 8:28:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Only for the global warming ;)

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 9:02:47 PM | | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Or just move...if fortunate enough...I recently made the move to Cali this summer after accepting a job offer, and after living in nyc after college and originally a Midwesterner, I have no idea why people choose that life for themselves lol!

It’s November and I’m able to wear flip flops and shorts outside, I can’t believe this, 70-80 degrees daily, I was careful to buy a place closer to the city so wildfires/mudslides aren’t a factor.

Life is good...but bundle up east coast!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 8:32:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

coch

Blame Global warming.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 8:41:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]