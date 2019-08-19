So HOW Are The Tesla KILLERS Out There Doing? Just Like We PREDICTED They Would. NOT VERY WELL!

You've all read the headlines in the past. ...It's A BMW KILLER! It's A Corvette KILLER! And on an on. We ourselves have been guilty of using the headline over the years.



Because lets face it, people LOVE battles.



So the latest headline in vogue? TESLA KILLER!



New Tesla KILLER! Jaguar I-Pace. New Tesla KILLER! Audi E-Tron. On and on and on.



So the million dollar question is HOW are these Tesla KILLERS doing?



Well, THEY'RE GETTING CRUSHED!



Both the Jaguar and Audi sales have been pretty lame.



But Jag has the answer!



Tesla owners will get a $3k rebate if they buy an I-Pace in the next 90 days to boost sales.



So Spies, HOW do you think that's going to work out?



TONS of Tesla buyers will be transitioning to JAGUARS! NOT IN A BILLION YEARS! LOL!



We predicted no one would beat Tesla. And so far we've been right.



Will Porsche be the next flop in this segment?



Chime in and give us your thoughts on this...















