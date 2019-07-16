So, How Did Kim Jong Un Receive Not One, But TWO, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard Vehicles?

Over the past 12 months, North Korea's Kim Jong Un has been spotted getting driven in and around a smattering of luxury automobiles. There's just one problem: He shouldn't have access to them.



At least that's what the UN is saying.



That hasn't stopped Kim Jong Un though. He is frequently seen stepping out of a Roll-Royce Phantom as well as numerous Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. Hell, he even has an S600 Pullman for diplomatic purposes.



So, how did Kim Jong Un get his hands on them? This is a question many have asked since he was seen with the German über luxury vehicles. It turns out we have an answer.



As you may have expected, it requires quite a bit of explaining. And, boy, it is fascinating. That said, have at it, Spies!







On June 14, 2018, two armored Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard vehicles were shipped from the Dutch Port of Rotterdam, heading out on a journey that would take months and see the cars transported thousands of miles through six countries, according to a new report from the Washington-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS).



After stops in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia, the two cars -- each worth about $500,000 -- are believed to have been flown to their final destination, Pyongyang. And in the North Korean capital, there's only one customer who likely requires this type of ride...



