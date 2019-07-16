So, How Did Kim Jong Un Receive Not One, But TWO, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard Vehicles?

Over the past 12 months, North Korea's Kim Jong Un has been spotted getting driven in and around a smattering of luxury automobiles.

There's just one problem: He shouldn't have access to them.

At least that's what the UN is saying.

That hasn't stopped Kim Jong Un though. He is frequently seen stepping out of a Roll-Royce Phantom as well as numerous Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. Hell, he even has an S600 Pullman for diplomatic purposes.

So, how did Kim Jong Un get his hands on them? This is a question many have asked since he was seen with the German über luxury vehicles. It turns out we have an answer.

As you may have expected, it requires quite a bit of explaining. And, boy, it is fascinating. That said, have at it, Spies!



On June 14, 2018, two armored Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard vehicles were shipped from the Dutch Port of Rotterdam, heading out on a journey that would take months and see the cars transported thousands of miles through six countries, according to a new report from the Washington-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS).

After stops in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia, the two cars -- each worth about $500,000 -- are believed to have been flown to their final destination, Pyongyang. And in the North Korean capital, there's only one customer who likely requires this type of ride...


User Comments

Car4life1

Lol the sanctions are a joke, this guy is serious about his Mercedes and was willing to spend upwards of 5 million to make it happen, and Ofcourse there’s always someone willing to take his money....transaction complete

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2019 12:26:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

skytop

Simple answer...He leased them.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2019 1:04:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

