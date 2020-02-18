So Much For QUALITY. This Is The FIRST Report Of A Porsche Taycan Going UP IN SMOKE...

Oh, boy. The rollout of the all-new Porsche Taycan is certainly proving to be quite difficult.



Although it's been plagued by lower-than-expected range and zipping through it rather quickly, a new issue just cropped up as of Sunday. That's because one of the first delivered Taycan vehicles has allegedly caught fire in a Florida owner's garage.



The image we see shows a completely burned out vehicle. There's not much left aside from the frame and some metal components. As you'd expect, this caused significant damage to the garage and reports indicate the house as well.



As of now details remain extremely minimal. A video showing the aftermath was removed from Twitter per the owner's request and, according to Twitter user "VWCHARTS," Porsche's desire to keep the situation "hush hush."



Many fans of the all-new Taycan exclaim that the Porsche is the vehicle to have due to improved quality of Tesla's long-standing quality control issues. We're thinking that those folks will have to revisit their talking points.



Vehicle fires happen in standard, gasoline-powered autos. Additionally, Tesla fires have been extensively reported by the media.



We'll update you if we hear anything related to this specific incident.







