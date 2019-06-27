So The F-150 Raptor Isn't Gutsy Enough? Time To Upgrade To The 2020 Super Duty Tremor

For anybody concerned that the Ford F-150 Raptor isn’t capable enough off-road, the new 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor with off-road upgrades paired with the new 7. 3-liter V8 engine will gladly take your money.

The Super Duty Tremor takes the new F-250 and F-350, gives them more ground clearance with a 2-inch front-end lift, bigger shocks, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, a special new rock-crawling drive mode, and Ford’s new Trail Control off-road cruise control technology. The mission here was to build an off-road truck that beats the Ram Power Wagon with better towing and payload ratings, though we don’t know what those are, yet.