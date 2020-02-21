So Your Are A NFL Quarterback Now - What Car Do You Buy To Keep Up With Your Peers?

The NFL is one of America's oldest and most beloved forms of entertainment. The sport of Football in itself is massively popular across the states, but when it comes to the pros, people love to gather around friends and family to cheer on their beloved team and favorite player.

Among those favorite players are often Quarterbacks. Essentially the most important part of the team, a good Quarterback can take a team to the Superbowl, and a bad one can doom the season's performance. The fate of the play is literally in their hands.