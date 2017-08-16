Social Media Fans Go After Chrysler Ads Following Charlottesville Tragedy

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Dodge brand deleted social-media posts promoting drag races that took place the day the driver of one of its vehicles killed a protester and injured at least 19 others in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Until Tuesday afternoon, the last four posts on Dodge’s Twitter account used the hashtag #RoadkillNights, referring to a series of races held Saturday near Detroit that the brand sponsored. That same day, an Ohio man drove a Dodge Challenger into a group of counter protesters at a white nationalist and supremacist rally in Charlottesville.



