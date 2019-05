Fiat Chrysler's adjusted operating profit fell 29 percent in the first quarter as sales slowed in its North American profit center and in Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes totaled 1.07 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in the January-March period, the company said Friday.

Revenue fell 5 percent to 24.5 billion euros.

Fiat Chrysler maintained its guidance for 2019 earnings, saying it still expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes above 6.7 billion euros.