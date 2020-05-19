Software Issues Cripple Entire Volkswagen EV Program

Volkswagen’s software issues are spreading to its petrol-powered machines according to new reports.

German media outlets are reporting that the company’s Golf Mk8, the eighth generation of Volkswagen’s infamous five-door hatchback vehicle is experiencing problems with the software. The issues are causing the company to rethink current deliveries of the car in favor of parking the car until the problem is recognized.

Volkswagen has concluded that the Golf Mk8 should not be transported to ab owner’s home. The German automaker announced Thursday that it would halt deliveries until further notice, recognizing that the problem must be identified before anyone else receives a car featuring a faulty software system.



mre30

Stellar VW quality!

Does VW still offer the US 6 year, 72,000 mile warranty?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/19/2020 2:50:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

