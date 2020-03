We knew since last year that the Dutch government was looking to reduce the country’s maximum highway speed limit from 130 km/h (80 mph) to just 100 km/h (62 mph), one of the lowest limits in all of Europe.

The reason for this shift was the high levels of nitrogen oxide found nationwide, although Dutch media has quoted several unhappy drivers saying that they’re willing to accept fines for not sticking to such a low speed, reports DW.