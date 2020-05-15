Someone Gives You 50k And You MUST Buy A New Vehicle. Will It Be A Sportscar, SUV, Truck Or Something ELSE?

When you're on lockdown, you have a LOT more time to think about things. A little TOO much time. And it's inevitable if you're a car person those thoughts may be about the rides you own, you're thinking of buying and the standard I've won the lottery dream car strategy.



So let's give you a little direction and play a game. To keep our edge.



Let's pretend someone gives you $50k and you MUST buy a new vehicle that is out now or will be in dealers by the end of 2020. The 50k can be the going street price of the vehicle, not the full msrp.



So which is it Spies? Are you buying a CAR, a TRUCK, an SUV, a SPORTSCAR or something else? Which IS it and what brand and model...





