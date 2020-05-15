Someone Gives You 50k And You MUST Buy A New Vehicle. Will It Be A Sportscar, SUV, Truck Or Something ELSE?

When you're on lockdown, you have a LOT more time to think about things.

A little TOO much time. And it's inevitable if you're a car person those thoughts may be about the rides you own, you're thinking of buying and the standard I've won the lottery dream car strategy.

So let's give you a little direction and play a game. To keep our edge.

Let's pretend someone gives you $50k and you MUST buy a new vehicle that is out now or will be in dealers by the end of 2020. The 50k can be the going street price of the vehicle, not the full msrp.

So which is it Spies? Are you buying a CAR, a TRUCK, an SUV, a SPORTSCAR or something else? Which IS it and what brand and model...



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

I would go with the AWD, Long Range Model Y. If the Cybertruck was available, the $50k version of that would be tempting but the Y would be more practical for everyday driving in an urban environment.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 11:53:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

valhallakey

Dual motor Cyber Truck.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 12:31:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Prefurbia

Used V8 Vantage - try for low miles post 2012

Prefurbia (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 8:44:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

pauerb

model y

pauerb (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 8:56:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Honda Type R, a four door driver's car and when you are in it you don't see exterior.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 8:58:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Optioned out versions of the Telluride or Mustang GT.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 9:35:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

If it was something available at this exact moment, I'd swap my Niro PHEV for the Niro EV. If it was something available within the next two years, besides the e-Niro I'd be looking at the VW ID.4, the Mach-e Mustang and perhaps the Fisker Ocean.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 10:22:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If I was given $50K USD and HAD to buy something I would get a Toyota Runner TRD Pro. I would also have Crown Rust Proofing (oil based) spray it every year religiously. Army Green is nice but so was the electric blue.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 11:17:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

lol @ TuRD Pro

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 11:46:43 AM | | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

New Bronco, eventually.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 12:42:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

