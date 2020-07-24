Sons From Different Mothers? Jeep Wrangler Vs. Mercedes G Wagen, Which Is Better?

The Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes G Wagen serve similar purposes but go about providing said features in extremely different ways. It almost does not make sense to compare the two vehicles, yet due to the off-road capabilities of each vehicle, these muscularly built automobiles should square off in the ring, allowing the public to know who is the true off-road king.

On one side of the ring you have the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep brand, its origins beginning as a vehicle that has been around since the 1940s, having helped out in the effort against the Axis powers.