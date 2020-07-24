Sons From Different Mothers? Jeep Wrangler Vs. Mercedes G Wagen, Which Is Better?

Agent009 submitted on 7/24/2020

5 user comments | Views : 1,458 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

The Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes G Wagen serve similar purposes but go about providing said features in extremely different ways.

It almost does not make sense to compare the two vehicles, yet due to the off-road capabilities of each vehicle, these muscularly built automobiles should square off in the ring, allowing the public to know who is the true off-road king.

On one side of the ring you have the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep brand, its origins beginning as a vehicle that has been around since the 1940s, having helped out in the effort against the Axis powers.

MDarringer

Wrangler. The G is simply too expensive for what you get. It would be right-priced with a 50% reduction.

Posted on 7/24/2020 12:10:41 PM

Posted on 7/24/2020 12:10:41 PM   

cidflekken

The question that is answered is: which is the better off-roader. Which the Jeep would obviously be for many different reasons.

If the question truly was, "which is better?" then the result may be different because the G-Wagen caters to a different clientele and mission.

Posted on 7/24/2020 1:48:16 PM

Posted on 7/24/2020 1:48:16 PM   

carloslassiter

Pointless comparison - no one is cross shopping these. Every G I see is chromed to the hilt and seems to be the wife's ride.

Posted on 7/24/2020 6:17:51 PM

Posted on 7/24/2020 6:17:51 PM   

MDarringer

Or the ghetto-pimp, rapper, baller, drug-dealer types.

Posted on 7/24/2020 8:14:51 PM

Posted on 7/24/2020 8:14:51 PM   

Section_31_JTK

Better question - which would you rather be in if you were hit by another vehicle from the side? Wrangler has no side air bags nor side curtain airbags. Head meet glass and metal.

Posted on 7/24/2020 9:15:30 PM

Posted on 7/24/2020 9:15:30 PM   

