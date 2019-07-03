Sources Reveal Next Civic Type R Could Be A Performance Hybrid

Unnamed insiders tell Pistonheads that the next Civic Type R would use some level of electrification, but another high-ranking employee went on the record saying the next gen wouldn't be fully electric.

"We think it’d be quite easy to achieve Type R performance with a full EV right now, but Type R isn’t just about performance," Kohei Hitomi, Honda E Prototype project manager, told Pistonheads. "It’s also about handling, operation, and driveability. We don’t think it’s as simple as replacing that with electric power. That’s not the right direction for Type R."