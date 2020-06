Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is soaring today and significantly outpacing the market despite the lack of significant news about the automaker, but some analysts attribute the jump to SpaceX’s successful launch of two astronauts, which they see as a credibility boost for Elon Musk.



On Saturday, SpaceX successfully launched its Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board — becoming the first private company to send humans to the International Space Station.





Read Article