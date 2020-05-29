Spanish Workers Light Tires On Fire Over Nissan Plant Closure

Angry workers burned tires at the gates of the Nissan carmaking plant in northeastern Spain and prepared for more protests after the Japanese company said it would shut all its manufacturing in the region as it reshuffles its global business. The decision will lead to 3,000 direct job cuts, which unions say will cause economic ripple effects and impact some 20,000 families in the Catalonia region. They see it as a sign of more widespread job losses to come and the growing pressure on governments struggling to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.



