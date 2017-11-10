Special edition Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS is released in honor of British racing legends

Ever since, Porsche has had an impressive history when it comes to endurance racing - having several wins and a lot of memorable finishes. But three of the most important ones for the company were in 1970 with Richard Atwood, 1982 with Derek Bell, and 2015 with Nick Tandy. To celebrate the success of these British drivers, Porsche developed a unique 911 Carrera special edition that fans will definitely drool over.



The 911 Carrera 4 GTS British Legends Edition is made exclusively to honor the performances of Attwood, Bell and Tandy, as well as the vehicles they used when they took the championship, including the 917, 956 and the 919 Hybrid LMP1. Each of them won at the Le Mans 24 hour race. The 911s were developed at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart, and it was Porsche Great Britain that developed the unique 911s for the UK.



Read Article