Speed On A Budget - How To Get 200 MPH For Less Than $50,000

The first production car to achieve a top speed over 200 miles per hour was the Ferrari F40 back in 1987. Like every Ferrari, it exceeded expectations by going 201 mph. These days, a 33-year-old F40 in good condition goes for considerably more than the car's original $400,000 price tag, but that doesn't mean the mythical 200-mile-per-hour mark is out of your reach.

Since the F40 broke through, dozens more production cars have followed it, and so reaching 200 mph has become considerably more accessible in the decades since. The price of entry is now below six figures for a new car capable of this feat.