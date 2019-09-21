Spies Go PRO And Launch Part One Of A BONANZA Of iPhone 11 Pro Max Photos! Is The Latest Phone For You?

Agent001 submitted on 9/21/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:48 PM

1 user comments | Views : 484 | Category: Photo Galleries | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The fall is almost here! Back to school, football, hockey, iPhone, WHAT? iPhone? Well, yes.

the arrival of a new iPhone has become a tradition. So we got our hands on ours and put together this set of samples so you can get an idea of what it's capable of shooting cars.

What I like so far...Wide angle makes it so much easier to shot in tight spots like car interiors,etc. New CarPlay interface is much better, video is amazing, and it's faster at everything, even the face recognition for unlocking the phone. Great when that perfect pic situation jumps in front of you. I also did a look of different aspects on the shots so you can see the zoom quality/resolution.

This is part one and for part two I will take y'all to DARK mode. Meaning, showing you how it performs in low light scenarios.

So enjoy the shots and let us know if you will be getting one....
















































































































































































































































A spy has got to eat right!







Spies Go PRO And Launch Part One Of A BONANZA Of iPhone 11 Pro Max Photos! Is The Latest Phone For You?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

A butt load of snapshot grade photos taken on a cell phone all summed up by the picture of vomit on a plate.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/21/2019 10:11:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]