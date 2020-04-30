Spies UNCOVER The Answer OF WHY Car Deals Are NO Better During The Lockdown Than Before Other Than Zero Percent. Are You Buying It?

The biggest mystery to me related to cars during this pandemic is one would have thought with sales going into the toilet, we would have seen some UNREAL deals. Like NONE we've ever seen before.



But that is just not happening.



From our tracking the only real incentive that has been added are 0% financing deal and extended/delayed payment terms.



You would think they would want to stem the sales numbers from tanking. But you would be wrong. And we think we've figure out why.



After seeking out our moles hidden deep in many USA and Canadian auto dealerships, the answer seems quite simple. The economy was amazing before this all started. And dealers believe there is no reason for fire sales BECAUSE of TWO reasons:



1. They weren't overloaded with product



2. They fear a strong rebound and if they depleted inventory at fire sale prices they don't have confidence replacement inventory will be finished and shipped. In other words, customers who want products but no inventory to sell.



So are you buying their explanation and did you expect some insane deals by this point?



