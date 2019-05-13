Stark Naked Tesla Model Y Prototype Caught In Wild

A few months after launching the Tesla Model Y, a prototype of the new electric crossover has now been spotted in the wild for the first time.



In March, Tesla showed the Model Y, a new electric crossover based on the Model 3 platform, to the public for the first time.

It gave test rides to attendees at the event in Los Angeles.

The vehicle was also briefly displayed at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto and its factories in order for more employees to get the chance to see the new car in person.


countguy

Gross, cover it back up.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2019   

