State Wide Ban On Gatherings Closes Circuit Of The Americas

In light of restrictions placed on public gatherings in Austin, Texas, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday announced that the facility will be temporarily closed and staff let go.

The announcement came after city officials in Austin, where the racetrack and event center is located, announced a ban on gatherings of 250 or more people to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban took effect on Sunday and will last until May 1, though it could be shortened or extended depending on the outcome of the pandemic.