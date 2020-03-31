States Fearing Infrastructure Damage Ban Green Movement Protests

While the US is focused on the coronavirus crisis, states are quietly redefining fossil-fuel infrastructure as critical in order to prevent protests such as the Dakota Access pipeline demonstrations. The idea is to make civil disobedience more difficult.



Both political parties are quietly making these changes. The word “trespass” is used a lot in all three bills.



On March 16, Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) signed House Bill 44, which designated “natural gas or petroleum pipelines” as “key infrastructure assets” in Kentucky. The bill categorizes “tampering with, impeding, or inhibiting operations of a key infrastructure asset in the offense of criminal mischief in the first degree.”





Read Article