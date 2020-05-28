States Line Up To Sue Trump Administration Over Fuel Efficiency Standards That Would Save Crippled Automakers Millions

The Trump administration finally rolled back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards in March even though it seemed like a stupid fight to pick in an industry that wasn’t seriously asking for it.

This was always going to be a mess, and now 23 states and several cities are suing the administration over it.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, as The New York Times notes. The suit contends the fuel efficiency rules are based on, well, a bunch of errors and logical leaps.



User Comments

MDarringer

Totally a counterintuitive move. The states don't give a shit about clean air. That's not what this is about.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 10:19:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

