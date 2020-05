The Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a 19-year-old on Saturday after the young driver was spotted driving at 191 mph (308 km/h) in a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe on Queen Elizabeth Way.

In a video shared on Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said he was “pretty much speechless” after being informed about the speeding car, saying it is “the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of. Unbelievable speeds, we’re taking 191 mph (308 km/h).”