A pricey Gemballa Mirage GT wreaked havoc on the streets of New York City this morning as its driver crashed into several vehicles before being stopped by police.

Details are limited, but a video posted on social media shows the car apparently slammed into a van and a crossover.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the Gemballa fled the scene – running a red light in the process. However, the car was heavily damaged in the collision and it’s hood can be seen flying off as it sped away.