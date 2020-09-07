Stop The Boredom: First Automotive Sex Toy Debuts For Those Lonely Times On Autopilot

First, I need to be clear that I am not here to kink-shame anyone. Sex is great, masturbation is great, and you do whatever the hell you want to get yourself off, as long as everyone involved is thrilled to be a part of it. Now, with that out of the way, I have to say that I find the Automoblow, the “first sexual pleasure device for self-driving cars” incredibly alarming. The reason I’m alarmed isn’t because of the part that involves you shoving your turgid junk into something that looks like a cross between a smoothie-maker and a medical device; it’s because of the “self-driving cars” part.



