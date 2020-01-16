Strategic Flaw? Whitehouse Ties European Tariffs To EU Sanctions Against Iran

The Trump administration has threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobile imports if Britain, France and Germany do not formally accuse Iran of breaking the 2015 nuclear deal, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed European officials. The three European countries triggered a dispute mechanism under the agreement on Tuesday, amounting to a formal accusation against Tehran of violating its terms and could lead to the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions lifted under the accord.



