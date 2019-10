General Motors Co. 's latest offer to the striking United Auto Workers included $2 billion more investment by the company than an offer it made and publicly released details of on Sept. 15.

In total, GM would commit to $9 billion worth of direct and indirect investment. Of that, $7.7 billion of that would be direct investments, including building an electric truck at the Detroit Hamtramck Assembly plant. The plant is among four GM facilities in the U.S. that were to be idled.