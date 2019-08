The new Supra may offer impressive performance and more power than advertised, but that’s not where it ends. In an interview with Autoblog, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada says that there are going to be hotter versions with more power.



We already knew more power was possible. The Z4 M40i, which has the same engine as the Supra, produces 382 horsepower. And even the base Supra, which is supposed to make 335 horsepower, seems like it makes a lot more than that.



