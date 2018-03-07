Strong Atlas Sales Propel VW To A 5.7% Increase In June

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 28,941 units delivered in June 2018, an increase of 5.7 percent over June 2017. With 172,898 units delivered year-to-date in 2018, the company is reporting a 7.2 percent increase in year-over-year sales. “The first half of 2018 has been encouraging,” said Derrick Hatami, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and After Sales for Volkswagen of America. “We have experienced a sales increase each month this year—and in June, we were particularly encouraged by the first full month of sales of the all-new 2019 Jetta, marking our best month of Jetta sales this year. The strength of the all-new 2018 Tiguan also continued to impress through June and the vehicle has been responsible for more than 25 percent of our total volume this year.” For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the U.S. will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.



