Strong RAM Sales Pull FCA Forward 2% In June

FCA US LLC reported its best June in 14 years as total sales climbed 2 percent to 206,083 vehicles, driven by Ram pickup trucks which had its highest month of sales since the brand was detached from Dodge and launched as a standalone division in 2009.



Sales of Ram pickups for June rose 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles. For the quarter, Ram pickup truck sales finished at 179,454 vehicles.



Jeep® Gladiator sales reached 4,231 vehicles sold, which helped the nameplate capture an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market after only one full month on dealership lots.



The Dodge Charger also reached its highest level since 2007 with sales of 9,034 vehicles.



Overall, June retail sales for FCA US hit the highest level in 18 years with 156,588 vehicles sold. Fleet sales totaled 49,495 vehicles and accounted for 24 percent of total sales.



"For the first-half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy. The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike,” Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. “This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long.”



June results also mark the end of monthly sales reporting by FCA US LLC. The first quarterly sales report will occur on Oct. 1, covering the months of July, August and September.



See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.



