Strong SUV Sales Propel VW To An 8.7% Rise In April Sales

VW sold 16,626 SUVs in April, making up 53 pct. of the brand’s sales. SUVs now account for more than half of all VW sales year-to-date. Two years ago, SUVs made up just 14 pct. of VW sales.9,044 units marks VW’s best April on record for CPO Sales



We’ve outperformed the market by doing a better job of meeting consumer demand for SUVs. Atlas and Tiguan sales were both up in April, with Tiguan reaching its second best month on record. Growth with our SUV lineup along with our new Jetta is moving the VW brand forward.” Derrick Hatami, EVP sales, marketing and after sales,



VWoAVolkswagen’s April sales rose 8.7 pct.;• 31,309 total units reported in April

Year-to-date sales of 117,181, up 3.9 pct. over 2018• VW’s best April since 2013

Tiguan sales total 10,539 units, up 38 pct., leading the brand









