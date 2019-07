As automakers spend billions developing autonomous and electric vehicles, a new J. D. Power/SurveyMonkey study suggests the industry has its work cut out for it in terms of consumer confidence.

The first J.D. Power Mobility Confidence Index Study found consumers have a low level of comfort about the future of self-driving vehicles, posting a confidence index of 36 on a 100-point scale, and middling confidence in battery-electric vehicles, with an index of 55.