Knee airbags, which deploy from the lower dashboard and are intended to reduce leg injuries, have a negligible effect on injury risk and may even increase it in some cases, according to a study released Wednesday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

"A lot of people have this idea that more is better," Becky Mueller, an IIHS senior research engineer and co-author of the study, told Automotive News. But this preliminary study indicates that idea may not be true, she said.