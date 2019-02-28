Study Indicates The Rise In Pedestrian Deaths Is Due To That New SUV You Just Bought

Agent009 submitted on 2/28/2019

1 user comments

While the 50 percent increase in light truck-related pedestrian deaths looks bad, during the same five-year span pedestrian fatalities caused by passenger cars rose 30 percent.

Hardly blameless in the rise in fatalities.

So what’s to blame for the rise in deaths? Vehicle type is one factor, but an increase in the total number of miles driven doesn’t help, nor does the population boom in major urban centers. That’s where people are moving, and that’s where an increasing number of vehicles exist. NHTSA data shows a steep increase in the number of urban vehicle miles driven in the past decade, with a corresponding decrease in rural miles.



Did they study the rise of smartphone usage, over the same time period, and the distractions it causes the pedestrians who walk out in front of traffic .... LOL

