Study Reveals Almost Every UK Diesel On The Road Is Over Emissions Limits

A new independent testing initiative has found almost all diesels on the road are going over EU limits.



Diesels are "systematically" releasing high amounts of nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere during real-world driving despite cars meeting the latest European regulations on emissions.



That’s according to scientists from the International Council on Clean Transportation, an independent nonprofit based in Berlin, which has released the first results of a new initiative that it has conducted with a range of other organisations, including the FIA Foundation.



The Real Urban Emissions Initiative (True) has today made public a ratings system that it says reflects real-world NOx emissions, and rates cars using a green/yellow/red (good/moderate/poor) scheme to reflect the levels of pollution.





