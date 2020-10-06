Study Reveals That The EV Revolution Is A Mixed Bag When It Comes To Insurance

There are many arguments to convince people that do not have electric cars to adopt one. EVs have fewer parts, which makes them more reliable and less prone to defects. They are safer than other automobiles. That should make their insurance prices way lower than those of conventional vehicles, right? Not exactly, according to a study made by AGCS – Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

The publication – named “The Electric Vehicles R-EV-olution: Future Risk And Insurance Implications” – presents other aspects of the same arguments that are not so bright.