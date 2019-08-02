Study Reveals What You Should Have Know All Along - Cold Weather Kills EV Range

Electric cars are the future, whether you like it or not, though if they are our future they’re going to need to get a lot better than they are today.

The batteries, in particular, aren’t good enough, the latest confirmation of this coming in a AAA study released today. Electric cars’ range falls by nearly half on average in temperatures under 20 degrees, according to the study, a number big enough to spook some buyers I’d think.

AAA tested five cars: the a 2018 Nissan Leaf, a 2018 BMW i3s, a 2018 Chevy Bolt, a 2017 Tesla Model S 75D, and a 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf. The average loss of range on all the cars was 41 percent in very cold conditions, primarily due to the heating system using up so much power. AAA also measured a corresponding affect in 95-degree heat because of air-conditioner use, but that effect was smaller, or 17 percent of the car’s range.



User Comments

OttoC

"Electric cars are the future, whether you like it or not"


lol, sure, they have been saying that since the 1800s when the first EVs came out.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 11:59:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

FAQMD

"Electric cars are the future, whether you like it or not,..." ha, ha, ha

Spoken like a true gov lackey ... only a foolish population would allow EVs & AVs to become the standard for the general public ...

Keep EVs & AVs at airports and other enclosed venues and stop trying to take my right to travel, my right to free association and my right to privacy away.

People died giving and defending our rights!

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 12:23:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

rockreid

I notice the drop in range with my Tesla Model 3 in this cold winter up here.

Instead of getting my usual 130 mpg-e during most of the year, I am now just getting about 70-80mpg-e.

So sad.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 12:59:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

TheSteve

Here are some undisputable EV facts:

…Today’s EVs have limitations that put off many gassers. They include a relatively short range, relatively long recharge time, significant cold-weather range reduction, and unknown battery life. Also, recharging points might not exist where you need them.

…Even with these limitations, EVs meet the needs of some drivers today.

…Battery tech is improving dramatically. For example, a specific (experimental) solid-state battery technology alleges it has 2x to 3x the driving range per battery pound, recharges from flat to full in about 10 minutes, is much less susceptible to ambient temperatures (i.e., freezing winter does not mean significantly less range), and expected to have a lifetime of around 60 years. The cost is about 1/2 of today’s Lithium-Ion batteries, and without the need for exotic or toxic materials. If these allegations prove to be true, then these new batteries would surely change the EV landscape in a big way. That’s a big IF, though.

…The biggest point most people still miss is: Why an EV? If your goal is to reduce emissions, then you must factor in how your electricity is generated. Across all of the United States, roughly 70% of all electricity is still generated by burning stuff, typically fossil fuels, and in some cases, even garbage. You can’t ignore this, because if your “clean” EV is getting its electricity from a coal-fired generating station, then your EV’s actual emissions (including electrical generation) are higher per mile than a current diesel SUV (with DEF and DPF in good working order). That’s a “holy shit” realization. Until we generate electricity more cleanly, we’re ignoring the elephant in the room.

So EVs *might* be the future. Maybe. If they are, then those future EVs certainly won’t be the kind of EVs rolling off production lines today.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 2:36:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

