Study Reveals What You Should Have Know All Along - Cold Weather Kills EV Range

Electric cars are the future, whether you like it or not, though if they are our future they’re going to need to get a lot better than they are today. The batteries, in particular, aren’t good enough, the latest confirmation of this coming in a AAA study released today. Electric cars’ range falls by nearly half on average in temperatures under 20 degrees, according to the study, a number big enough to spook some buyers I’d think.

AAA tested five cars: the a 2018 Nissan Leaf, a 2018 BMW i3s, a 2018 Chevy Bolt, a 2017 Tesla Model S 75D, and a 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf. The average loss of range on all the cars was 41 percent in very cold conditions, primarily due to the heating system using up so much power. AAA also measured a corresponding affect in 95-degree heat because of air-conditioner use, but that effect was smaller, or 17 percent of the car’s range.