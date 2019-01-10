Study Reveals Your Car Interior Will Wear Out Long Before Your Car Does

The cars on our roads are, on average, getting older. This is thanks, in part, to more reliable parts, better maintenance, and also slightly more depressing causes like lengthier auto loan terms. But just because the cars are lasting longer mechanically doesn’t mean the interiors can keep up, and this is a new problem for automakers to solve.

A recent research study by IHS Markit suggests the average age of cars on the road is at an all-time high, which is good because it means we’re getting more life out of the resources that went into making those cars, but bad because people aren’t necessarily holding onto their cars for that reason, from USA Today: