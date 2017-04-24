Study Says American's Want Flying Cars As Long As There Is A Parachute

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:47 PM

0 user comments | Views : 322 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute has found that a majority of respondents liked the idea of flying cars, but with a few conditions.

KSLA 12 News, via Raycom News Network, first reported that, according to the study, which consisted of an online survey of 508 adults, about 80 percent responded that it’s "extremely or very important" for flying cars to have parachutes. And instead of taking off and landing like an airplane, they should be inspired by helicopters.


Read Article


Study Says American's Want Flying Cars As Long As There Is A Parachute

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]