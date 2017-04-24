Study Says American's Want Flying Cars As Long As There Is A Parachute

A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute has found that a majority of respondents liked the idea of flying cars, but with a few conditions. KSLA 12 News, via Raycom News Network, first reported that, according to the study, which consisted of an online survey of 508 adults, about 80 percent responded that it’s "extremely or very important" for flying cars to have parachutes. And instead of taking off and landing like an airplane, they should be inspired by helicopters.





