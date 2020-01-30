Study Shows Americans Would Rather Drive Themselves Than Take A RoboTaxi

U.

S. consumers aren't as enthusiastic as the rest of the world about giving up vehicle ownership in favor of robotaxi services, according to a report by AlixPartners, a global consulting company.

The Global Autonomous Vehicle survey of more than 6,500 consumers in six countries found 44 percent of U.S. respondents said they would consider giving up personal vehicles if ride-hailing robotaxis become widespread and cost about the same as ownership. Eighty-four percent of respondents in China said they would consider giving up ownership.



PUGPROUD

No surprise here.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 1/30/2020 10:22:17 AM   

t_bone

I thinking the force behind all of this is the "hope" that the government can officially give up on improving/expanding road infrastructure. People won't notice the gridlock when they have their heads down in their phones.

t_bone

Posted on 1/30/2020 10:31:15 AM   

