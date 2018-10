According to a recent 2018 depreciation study by iSeeCars, the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan LEAF make the top ten list of cars with the highest depreciation. In fact, the LEAF sits at the top of the list with an average five-year depreciation of 71.7 percent. The Chevrolet Volt isn’t far behind, as it places in the two-spot, with a depreciation figure of 71.2 percent.









