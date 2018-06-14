Study Uncovers The Top 10 Cars To Buy If You Want To Lose A Boat Load Of Cash

Car research site iSeeCars has studied more than 4. 1 million car sales and identified the 10 cars that depreciate the most over the course of three years. The average depreciation rate is 35 percent in three years, but the cars on this list lose between 46 and 53 percent of their value in that same time frame. This poses bad news for the drivers who bought these cars new, but great news for shoppers on the used market looking for a good deal. “A new car can lose more than half its value within the first three years of ownership,” said an iSeeCars representative in an email to The Drive. “While this frustrates new car owners, it creates an opportunity for used car buyers to get significant savings on an almost-new model.”



