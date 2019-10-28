Subaru Post MASSIVE 200,000 Vehicle Recall For Possible Engine Replacement

Subaru is recalling 228,500 2017-2019 Imprezas and Crosstreks for faulty PCV valves, an issue that could require total engine replacements. Owners of affected vehicles will have to take their vehicles to the dealer, where CarComplaints reports that they’ll be inspected to see if the engine needs to be swapped.

If left unattended, the faulty PCV valves may allow oil to enter the combustion chamber and burn up. Eventually, bits of the valves themselves may enter the combustion chamber and cause engine failure.