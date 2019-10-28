Subaru Post MASSIVE 200,000 Vehicle Recall For Possible Engine Replacement

Subaru is recalling 228,500 2017-2019 Imprezas and Crosstreks for faulty PCV valves, an issue that could require total engine replacements.

Owners of affected vehicles will have to take their vehicles to the dealer, where CarComplaints reports that they’ll be inspected to see if the engine needs to be swapped.

If left unattended, the faulty PCV valves may allow oil to enter the combustion chamber and burn up. Eventually, bits of the valves themselves may enter the combustion chamber and cause engine failure.



User Comments

valhallakey

Boy you start looking around and it seems like every car manufacturer has issues. From reading this board and the comments to the blogs I was starting to think only Tesla ever had issues. Seems like Subaru is also an under engineered....

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 10:06:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

skytop

Ha, ha, ha. An entire engine replacement? Oh yes, Subaru is DOG TESTED which is why the engines are going to the dogs.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:53:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

