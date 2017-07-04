Subaru Tires Of Being The Birkenstock Of Automakers - Determined To Become Emotionally Appealing

Agent009 submitted on 4/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:04:53 AM

0 user comments | Views : 508 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: wardsauto.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Subaru, an automaker never known for its styling prowess, is turning over a new leaf.

“For the first time the company is emphasizing design as a competitive advantage,” Matt Wherry, manager-product planning and design department at Subaru Research and Development in Tustin, CA, tells WardsAuto here during a discussion of the new Impreza compact car. “We’ve made great cars, but not necessarily the most beautiful. Now they’re really going to be emotionally appealing, to a level they haven’t been before.”



Read Article


Subaru Tires Of Being The Birkenstock Of Automakers - Determined To Become Emotionally Appealing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]