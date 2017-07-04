Subaru Tires Of Being The Birkenstock Of Automakers - Determined To Become Emotionally Appealing

Subaru, an automaker never known for its styling prowess, is turning over a new leaf. “For the first time the company is emphasizing design as a competitive advantage,” Matt Wherry, manager-product planning and design department at Subaru Research and Development in Tustin, CA, tells WardsAuto here during a discussion of the new Impreza compact car. “We’ve made great cars, but not necessarily the most beautiful. Now they’re really going to be emotionally appealing, to a level they haven’t been before.”



