Summer Is Here, Which Means It's BOATING Season — WHICH Land Yacht Are You Picking For Cruisin' Duty?

In recent days, most of the US has been engulfed in a bit of a heat wave.

The New York Tri-State region is currently dealing with 95-degree plus temperatures during the day and immense humidity.

In other words, it's perfect weather to be near water. That could be a pool, but ideally it's more like a beach or lake. And what better way to soak up the sun than enjoying some great food and drinks with friends on a boat? It is boating season, after all.

The Rides of Summer

But, AutoSpies is not a boating website.

Given that, we wanted to see: WHICH land yachts over the years have been your favorites and which "boats" will you be piloting this summer? Weigh in below, Spies!


