Agent00R submitted on 7/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:07:45 PM
0 user comments | Views : 570 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
In recent days, most of the US has been engulfed in a bit of a heat wave.
The New York Tri-State region is currently dealing with 95-degree plus temperatures during the day and immense humidity. In other words, it's perfect weather to be near water. That could be a pool, but ideally it's more like a beach or lake. And what better way to soak up the sun than enjoying some great food and drinks with friends on a boat? It is boating season, after all.The Rides of SummerBut, AutoSpies is not a boating website. Given that, we wanted to see: WHICH land yachts over the years have been your favorites and which "boats" will you be piloting this summer? Weigh in below, Spies!The Rides of Summer
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news